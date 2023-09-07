Preserve Sporting Club & Residences home sells for $10.9M

PROVIDENCE – A 4,597-square-foot home at the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond recently sold for $10.9 million, making it the third-highest single-family home sale in the state in the last six months, the retreat announced on Thursday.

Unit N4 at 27 Adventure Way in the village of Wyoming contains four bedrooms and six and half bathrooms, according to the release. The fully furnished home designed and decorated by Marie Simone of Liv Creative Interiors features a 15-person designer kitchen by Chef David Burke, six fireplaces, a 120-inch TV and an in-home theater.

The home was most recently assessed by the town of Richmond in fiscal year 2023 at $4.5 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Jerry Sahagian of Preserve Realty represented the sellers. The home was previously owned by Laurel Ridge LLC. The property was purchased by Adam Zaiger, trustee of Carlton House, according to the Richmond tax assessor’s office.

