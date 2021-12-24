Preserving tradition through pasta

FIRST OF ITS KIND: Jamie Freda makes her vegan pasta at Hope & Main in Warren. / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
Jamie Freda spent her summers in Puglia, Italy, learning the finer points of cooking traditional Italian food from her grandmother. “She taught me everything,” Freda said. “She made the simplest foods taste good because of the quality of ingredients.” It was only natural that Freda took what her grandmother taught her and pursued a culinary…

