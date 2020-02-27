Price Rite Marketplace to unveil 6 new store formats

PROVIDENCE – Price Rite Marketplace will reopen six stores in Rhode Island on Friday, following renovations that were intended to give the stores a fresh design and to accommodate new displays for more organic, private-label and fresh foods.

The company announced the changes in a news release.

The stores will now include new “drop zones” with discounted prices on items, and products available for $5 or less.

The supermarket chain, which is headquartered in New Jersey, has stores in Cranston, Johnston, Pawtucket, Providence, Warwick and Woonsocket.

Jim Dorey, the company president, said the rebranding started with extensive consumer research. Shoppers asked for convenience, low prices and quality, he said, and an enhanced in-store experience.

Fifty-nine stores across the U.S. footprint for Price Rite will be renovated by the end of March.

“The rebranded stores are beautiful places to shop with a farmers market look and feel,” he said. “Produce has always been an important category for our customers and our stores are putting an even greater focus on freshness, variety and value that can’t be beat.”

