Mason J. Waring | Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick Ltd. partner

I am fortunate to be part of an amazing team navigating this pandemic. Here are some tips from our COVID-19 experience:

• Define your mission: As our firm entered lockdown in March, we resolved to continue to “serve our clients and take care of each other.” This simple statement unifies our team and directs our daily work during challenging times.

• Document processes and procedures: Create and document processes for each department to maintain efficient operations and meet business goals. Well-defined, documented roles and workflows will provide continuity when team member availability fluctuates.

• Prioritize collaboration: Many of us are accustomed to the exchange of ideas fostered by working in a shared, physical space. Consider holding regular virtual meetings to touch base with your team, understand how work is being completed and provide consistent support.

• Assess your security: Ensure that you have a written information security plan and technology in place to protect your computer systems and electronic data. In the months spent restructuring your business for remote work, you may have created cybersecurity gaps that need to be closed.

• Pay attention to the human factor: Remember, your clients are struggling too. Take an extra moment when communicating with them. As winter approaches, consider reallocating resources to support remote employees professionally and personally. Ensure that employees have the equipment they need to be comfortable and productive. Consider hosting virtual group fitness classes and virtual game events.