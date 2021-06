Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

It’s inherently unfair to pay or otherwise reward some but not all with gifts to persuade them to get a vaccine for COVID-19, but that’s precisely what several states are now doing. Many businesses nationally are offering rewards, including gift cards, cruises and even VIP Super Bowl tickets in well-intentioned efforts to help reverse declining…