Producer prices in U.S. rise more than forecast on services

WASHINGTON – A key measure of United States producer prices rose more than forecast in January, suggesting some inflationary pressures may be building.

So-called core producer prices increased 1.7% in January from a year earlier, topping all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists, a Labor Department report showed Wednesday. Including food and energy, the index rose 0.5% from the prior month and 2.1% from a year ago.

Producer prices excluding food, energy, and trade services – a measure preferred by economists because it strips out the most volatile components – rose 0.4% from the prior month, the most since April, and 1.5% from a year earlier.

In January, 90% of the increase in final demand prices was due to a 0.7% jump in services costs. Those prices reflected a record 10.3% surge in margins at retailers of apparel, jewelry, footwear and accessories. This outweighed record declines in freight and cargo transportation and airline passenger services that may reflect the fallout from the coronavirus.

Goods prices excluding food and fuel advanced 0.3%, the most in a year, as iron and steel scrap surged the most since January 2017.

The report measures wholesale and other business selling costs and suggests the potential for price pressures at the consumer level.

Reade Pickert is a reporter for Bloomberg News.