Progreso Latino’s Bueno receives R.I. Foundation’s 2021 Murray Prize

PROVIDENCE – Mario Bueno, executive director of Central Falls-based nonprofit Progreso Latino, has been awarded the 2021 Murray Family Prize for Community Enrichment from the Rhode Island Foundation.

Bueno was recognized for his long commitment to helping Rhode Islanders with cultural and language barriers and various economic challenges.

Having led Progreso Latino since 1994, Bueno has overseen the organization’s development of programs to address both emerging and systemic needs of Blackstone Valley residents, including social determinants of health, citizenship classes and workforce development, the foundation said.

Progreso Latino also provided undocumented residents with vouchers to help them stay in housing and meet their emergency needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation said. Additionally, Progreso Latino’s food pantry served thousands of residents during the health crisis.

“I’m truly humbled by this unexpected honor from the Murray Family. I’m also very grateful to family, peers, board and community members who have welcomed me and worked collaboratively to make a difference,” Bueno said in a statement.

As part of the award, Bueno also received $50,000, which the foundation said can be used unrestricted.

