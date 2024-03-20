Project Weber/RENEW receives $1M gift from MacKenzie Scott

PROJECT WEBER/RENEW has received a $1 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
PROJECT WEBER/RENEW has received a $1 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

PROVIDENCE – Project Weber/RENEW is getting a seven-figure financial boost from the former wife of Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, and it arrived at the perfect time for the organization. The local organization that provides peer-led harm reduction and recovery support services has received a $1 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott from her Yield

