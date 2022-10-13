ProJo owner announces unpaid furloughs, other companywide cuts

PROVIDENCE – Gannett Co., parent of The Providence Journal and other local newspapers, announced companywide cost-cutting measures Wednesday as the chain tries to recover from a $53.7 million loss it reported in the second quarter.

CEO Mike Reed said the measures include mandatory five-day, unpaid furlough days between Dec. 19-30, suspension of the company’s 401(k) match, voluntary severance package offers and optional four-day work week.

“These are not decisions we made lightly, but they are critical for our long-term success,” Reed said.

USA Today, a Gannett-owned national newspaper, reported that the announced cuts may not apply to employees who are part of a joint operating agreement, covered by a collective bargaining agreement or represented by a union.

Representatives from the Providence Newspaper Guild, which represents newsroom workers at The Providence Journal, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gannett laid off several employees across its newsrooms on Aug. 12, a week after the second quarter loss was reported.

Jon Schleuss, president of the NewsGuild, which represents more than 1,500 Gannett journalists across roughly 50 newsrooms, told Pointer.org on Aug 12 that the union had tracked 35 layoffs across 20 newsrooms. Two of them were from unionized papers.

Deadline.com reported journalists at the Athens (Georgia) Banner-Herald, (South Texas) Caller-Times, Columbia (Missouri) Daily Tribune, Ventura County Star, St. Cloud (Minnesota) Times, Monroe (Louisiana) News-Star, Billerica (Massachusetts) Minuteman, (Milwaukee) Journal Sentinel, Panama City (Florida) News-Herald, the (Kentucky) Courier Journal as well as Gadsden Times, Tuscaloosa News, Montgomery Advertiser (all in Alabama) reported layoffs at their publications. It is unclear if any staff at USA Today, the company’s flagship newspaper, were laid off.

The company owns and operates several papers in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including The Providence Journal, The Taunton Gazette, The Newport Daily News, The Cape Cod Times, The Herald News in Fall River, The Worcester Telegram and The Standard-Times in New Bedford. Gannett also owns publications in nearly every state in the nation, as well as operations in the United Kingdom.