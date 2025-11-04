ProJo parent company rebrands as USA Today Co.

Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

PROVIDENCE – Gannett Co., the parent company of The Providence Journal and other local publications, announced Tuesday it is rebranding as USA Today Co., effective Nov. 18.

The rebrand, the company said,

incorporates a refreshed corporate visual identity that aligns with the mission of providing trusted news, essential content and compelling storytelling across the nation in a digital era.

The new logo pays homage to USA Today’s blue point iconography with a modern twist to unite the media portfolio and corporate brand.

“We are changing our name and rebranding to embrace our most notable masthead – which is committed to delivering fact-based news, unbiased coverage and essential content that meets audiences in the center,” Mike Reed, company chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “Our focus on empowering and enriching communities at a local and national level as a growth-focused media and digital marketing solutions business is what unites our company in service to our nationwide USA TODAY Network.”

Also on Tuesday, the company launched its new editorial initiative, USA 250, with content that will honor America’s 250

th

birthday.

The company owns and operates several other papers in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including The Taunton Gazette, The Newport Daily News, The Cape Cod Times, The Herald News in Fall River, The Worcester Telegram, and The Standard-Times in New Bedford. Gannett also owns publications in nearly every state, as well as operations in the United Kingdom.