ProJo parent company’s year-end loss narrows to $26.4M

PROVIDENCE – Gannett Co., parent company of The Providence Journal and the Newport Daily News, on Thursday reported a year-end loss that narrowed to $26.4 million in 2024, or 18 cents per diluted share.

That compares with a loss of $27.8 million one year prior, or 20 cents per diluted share.

Company revenue totaled $2.51 billion in 2024, a decline from $2.66 billion a year prior.

"In 2024, we made continued strong progress executing on our strategy to advance our digital transformation, resulting in total digital revenues exceeding 45% of total revenues in the fourth quarter, and amounting to over $1.1 billion for the year,” said Michael Reed, Gannett CEO and chairman.

The McLean, Va.-based company owns and operates several other papers in Massachusetts, including The Taunton Gazette, The Cape Cod Times, The Herald News in Fall River, The Worcester Telegram and The Standard-Times in New Bedford.

of $64.3 million compared with a $22.8 million loss the year prior. That improvement was at least partially attributable to a $55.2 million gainfrom the "early extinguishment of debt" recorded in the fourth quarter. Earnings per diluted share were 11 cents compared with the loss of 16 cents per share the year prior.

Quarterly revenue totaled $621.7 million, a decrease from $669 million in 2023.

The earnings report for the fourth quarter and full year for 2024 did not provide a breakdown of financial information from individual newspapers. For 2024, Gannett said, revenue from the digital side of the business came in at $1.1 billion, slightly higher than the $1.05 billion recorded a year earlier. Meanwhile, over the same period revenue from print and commercial dropped from $1.6 billion to $1.4 billion.