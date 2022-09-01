Prominent Federal Hill printing building sells for $550K

PROVIDENCE – Sitting at the foot of Federal Hill, right below the iconic “La Pigna” pinecone gateway sculpture, a former printing press building at 91 Atwells Ave. was recently purchased for $550,000, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the sellers in the deal.

The one-story, 2,145-square-foot retail property was the home of the Bradford Press, a family business that provided custom printing and copy-making services, located at the Federal Hill site from 1942 until its recent closure, the real estate firm said.

According to property records made available online by the city, the building was sold by Paul Sigismondi, of Cranston, to Soldier Holdings LLC. Sweeney Real Estate said the buyer, represented by Strive Realty, was a neighboring property owner.

Soldier Holdings is managed by Frank T. Caprio, the former Rhode Island general treasurer, private investor and attorney from the Caprio Law Firm, which is located in the Caprio Building at 1 Center Place right behind the Bradford Press property.

It wasn’t immediately clear from Sweeney’s announcement what Soldier Holdings plans to do with the building. A voicemail left with Caprio was not returned in time for this story.

The property, built in 1900 on 2,178 square feet of land, was last valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $460,000, according to public records kept online by the city.

The Bradford Press business offered specialty commercial printing services, making business cards, brochures, food menus, pamphlets and other products.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.