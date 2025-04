Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – A national real estate management corporation has agreed to pay $213,000 to settle claims it charged illegal application fees to prospective tenants across Rhode Island, R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said Thursday. The settlement requires A.R. Building Co. to refund $98,250 to the affected consumers and pay $114,750 to the state.

PROVIDENCE

– A national real estate management corporation has agreed to pay $213,000 to settle claims it charged illegal application fees to prospective tenants across Rhode Island, R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said Thursday.

The settlement requires A.R. Building Co. to refund $98,250 to the affected consumers and pay $114,750 to the state.

The settlement resolves claims that the company charged its prospective tenants application fees, failed to provide a way for prospective tenants to submit their own screening documents and failed to provide copies of those documents to the prospective tenants who paid the company to obtain them, all of which are prohibited by law.

The settlement also resolves claims that A.R. Building Co. subjected applicants with disabilities to a different, more onerous application process than applicants without disabilities in violation of Rhode Island’s Fair Housing Practices Act and the federal Fair Housing Act.

“We will hold accountable any entity that attempts to take advantage of consumers by implementing illegal barriers to finding a home, a practice made all the more egregious by the fact that we are in the midst of a severe housing crisis,” Neronha said. “With this settlement, not only are we returning nearly $100,000 to Rhode Island consumers, we are barring this company from further engaging in behaviors that we allege are

illegal and discriminatory.“

Impacted consumers who paid an application fee or "administrative fee" to A.R. Building Co. between Jan. 1, 2024, and Jan. 30, 2025, should contact the property manager for the property where they applied, Nerhona’s office said. Unclaimed funds will be donated to the Special Olympics of Rhode Island.