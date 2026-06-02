Proposed FY 2027 state budget closes RIPTA funding gap after months of deficit uncertainty

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THE R.I. PUBLIC Transportation’s projected $14 million funding gap has been addressed in the proposed fiscal year 2027 state budget, averting further service cuts and cost pressures. / PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS FILE PHOTO/ MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Public Transit Authority will see its projected funding gap addressed under the proposed fiscal year 2027 state budget, resolving a shortfall the agency had previously estimated at roughly $14 million and helping avert additional service reductions or cost pressures. On Monday, RIPTA CEO Christopher Durand said he was “grateful to Gov.

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