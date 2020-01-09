Proposed Jewelry District apartment building challenged

PROVIDENCE – A neighbor is challenging the preliminary approval of a new, 12-story building in the Jewelry District.

The city’s Zoning Board of Review has scheduled a hearing on Jan. 16 to review the appeal filed by Warren Purvis, of 14 Bassett St., of a preliminary city approval for Providence Chestnut I, a proposal to raze two existing structures and build a 12-story apartment building. The project address is 151-155 Chestnut St.

Purvis, in his appeal of the Downtown Design Review Committee approval, cites the impact on the surrounding built environment, including traffic and safety for pedestrians, and substantial evidence presented at the public hearings that does not support the project.

The building would require a 30% height bonus, a development incentive that can be granted by the city. It also would require waivers from zoning for its massing and recess lines and the building facade.

In its decision, the committee found the building would have a slight impact on surrounding structures, including those that are low in height and on the same block. But it also noted the project would rise across the street from the 90-foot-tall building at 50 Chestnut St.

The project is put forward by Providence Chestnut I LLC, by developer Michael Corso. The architect is Randy Gerner of Gerner Kronick + Valcarcel Architects.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.