Prospect withdraws ownership-change applications after threat to close hospitals

PROVIDENCE – Prospect Medical Holdings Inc. on Friday withdrew applications under the state Hospital Conversions Act that sought to change its ownership structure, leaving the future of two hospitals uncertain.

The company, which owns and operates Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence, did not say why it withdrew its applications.

The R.I. Office of the Attorney General had been expected to issue a decision on the applications Friday.

On Thursday, Prospect sent a letter to Attorney General Peter F. Neronha saying that proposed financial conditions that might have been imposed on the company in the case of approval were “anomalous, if not unprecedented,” and threatened to take steps to sell or close its two hospitals.

Neronha in a statement responded, “The public deserves the entire story and that will be contained in the decision we issue.” However, now that the application is withdrawn, it is not clear what information, if any will be provided by the attorney general Friday.

It is not clear what the company will do following the withdrawal of the application, or whether it plans to follow through with its threat to close the medical facilities.

Neither the company, nor the attorney general were immediately available for comment.

Prospect, a for-profit entity, owns and operates hospital properties five states. The applications were related to a deal that would grant Prospect Medical Holdings CEO Sam Lee and President David Topper sole ownership of a newly formed parent company, and allow for the buyout of private equity investor Leonard Green.

It was not immediately clear how the withdrawal of its applications in Rhode Island will affect the proposed company ownership change in other states. The Public’s Radio reported earlier this week that Rhode Island was the last state standing in the way of the ownership change.

Chris Bergenheim is the PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.