Prov.net releases vDesk.io to keep corporate info safe while working from home

PROVIDENCE – Prov.net, which provides specialized data centers, internet, internet protocol connectivity and other services, recently introduced vDesk.io, an infrastructure-as-a-service product.

The vDesk.io offering features proprietary data protections while maintaining work flexibility, allowing employees to work from home, which many are now doing to reduce the spread of COVID-19. With millions of people working from home on equipment that is meant for consumer use, Prov.net said there’s a need for better protection.

When these tools are used for enterprise purposes, it jeopardizes company data and information “creating corporate vulnerabilities with unsecured networks, insiders trading … confidentialities and proprietary information,” the company said in a news release.

Information technology administrators, said Prov.net, can manage a network from a central server or data center with vDesk.io. This means that software upgrades, application deployments and virus control are handled from a central location as opposed to individually, reducing risk. Administrators can handle maintenance tasks without disturbing productivity of the user.

“This new age of remote work … is uncharted territory for many companies and will present its own set of security challenges,” said Ron Sacks, CEO of Prov.net. “Working from home will save employers money and provide employees with a safer and more productive work environment, better life balance and less stress.”

