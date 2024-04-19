Providence 10th best ‘weed city’ in the nation, study finds

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced April 29th

PROVIDENCE – The capital city is ranked 10th best in the nation for marijuana enthusiasts in a report by Real Estate Witch. The Missouri-based real estate company joined forces with Leafly, a California-based marijuana company, to determine the best “weed city” in the country in 50 metropolitan areas studied. Researchers studied metrics across 15 categories,

The Missouri-based real estate company joined forces with Leafly, a California-based marijuana company, to determine the best “weed city” in the country in 50 metropolitan areas studied. Researchers studied metrics across 15 categories, including legality, number of marijuana retailers per 100,000 residents, m

edical marijuana prescribing doctors per 100,000 residents, prices, quality, number of head shops [stores that sell smoking materials but no product], fast food restaurants, movie theaters and hiking trails. Sources used included Leafly, the U.S. Census Bureau, the American Community Survey, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Yelp, priceofweed.com, and Google Trends.

The report says the average price of 1 ounce of high-quality marijuana in Providence is $310.26 and the cost of midquality-weed is $261.06. The number of marijuana retailers per 100,000 residents is 2.5, with the average retailer earning 4.06 out of 5 stars.

Denver is ranked the best city, according to the report. Average price of 1 ounce of high-quality marijuana there is $242.63 and the cost of midquality-weed is $209.69. The number of marijuana retailers per 100,000 residents is 10.4 with the average retailer earning 4.37 out of 5 stars.

Portland, Ore, Las Vegas, Buffalo, N.Y. and Baltimore, Md., round out the top five.

Louisville, Ky., is rated the worst city in the nation, according to the study. average price of 1 ounce of high-quality marijuana in that city, which sells CBD oil only, is $349.67 and the cost of midquality-weed is $253.83. The number of marijuana retailers per 100,000 residents is 0.1 with the average retailer receiving no stars.

below Atlanta, Houston and Birmingham, Ala., in the bottom five.

"Rhode Island is still a green player in the marijuana industry. In the capital city of Providence, though, residents are ravenous for more cannabis," according to the report. The city ranked 16th in 2023.