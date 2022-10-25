Providence announces $1.9M grant program for child care facility upgrades

PROVIDENCE – A new grant program was launched Tuesday to help child care providers upgrade and improve their centers.

The Providence Early Learning Infrastructure Support program offers $1.9 million in funding to home and center-based child care providers to pay for renovations and capital improvement projects to their spaces, or upgrades tied to health and safety or licensing requirements, according to a press release from the city. The two-year program is being funded through $1.5 million of the city’s federal stimulus dollars, with the remainder coming from the city’s fiscal 2023 budget.

Local Support Initiatives Rhode Island will administer the program, having been chosen through a competitive bidding process, (although it was the only group to respond to the city’s solicitation).

For more information, contact LISC RI at 401-331-0131 or riccelff@lisc.org or visit https://riccelff.org/.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.