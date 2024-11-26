Providence announces pair of free parking programs

We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Tuesday announced a pair of free parking programs to help residents have easier access to City Hall and to promote shopping at small businesses during the holiday season.

City Councilor Oscar Vargas, Smily announced complimentary two-hour free parking in the business corridors beginning on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30, and free parking at City Hall for 30 minutes starting on Dec. 2.

Free parking at City Hall will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. year-round and the small-business parking program will end Jan. 1.

“We are pleased to announce that free year-round parking is now available at Providence City Hall, providing residents with greater convenience when visiting city departments and accessing essential services,” Smiley said. “And remember — this holiday season and throughout the year, we can make a tremendous impact by shopping in the small, locally owned businesses that make Providence such an incredible place to live, work and visit.”

Complimentary two-hour holiday parking will be available in the following commercial districts:

Broad Street

Public Street to Montgomery Avenue

College Hill

Angell Street-Brook Street to Prospect Street

Brooke Street to Bowen Street

Euclid Avenue-Brook Street to Thayer Street

Meeting Street-Brook Street to Brown Street

Prospect Street-George Street to Angell Street

South Water Street-Crawford Street Bridge to Wickenden Street

South Main Street-Wickenden Street to College Street

Thayer Street-Bowen Street to Waterman Street

Waterman Street-Prospect Street to Hope Street

Downtown

Downtown Providence-bounded by Sabin Street, Memorial Boulevard, Dyer Street, Clifford Street and Dave Gavitt Way.

Federal Hill

Atwells Avenue – Bradford Street to Sutton Street

Brayton Avenue - West Exchange Street to Spruce Street

Dean Street - Atwells Avenue to West Exchange Street

Spruce Street - Dean Street to Acorn Street

Fox Point

Ives Street - Wickenden Street to Preston Street

Wickenden Street-Benefit Street to Ives Street

Hope Street

Rochambeau Avenue to Blackstone Boulevard

Jewelry District

Jewelry District - bounded by Clifford Street, Eddy Street, Point Street and East Franklin Street

Point Street - Point Street Bridge to East Franklin Street

Statehouse/Train Station

Canal Street - Smith Street to Park Row

Francis Street - Hayes Street to Smith Street

Gaspee Street - Smith Street to Francis Street

North Main Street - Steeple Street to Smith Street

Park Street-Smith Street to Orms Street

Park Row and Park Row West - North Main Street to Exchange Street

State Street-Orms Street to Smith Street

Olneyville Square

Bounded by Route 10, Delaine Street, Atwood Street, and Magnolia Street

Wayland Square