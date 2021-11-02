Providence apartment rents surge 13.2% Y/Y in October

PROVIDENCE – Rent prices in Providence rose 13.2% year over year in October, slower than a national increase of 15.8% in that time, according to ApartmentList.com Tuesday.

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city was $910 in October, while a two-bedroom median rent was $1,237.

The increase was not just localized to Providence in Rhode Island. Rents statewide rose 15.4% year over year in October.

Month to month, rent prices in the city rose 0.5%, slower than a national rise of 0.8%. The report noted that U.S. rent price growth is starting to moderate after strongly rebounding from a pandemic-related swoon, but is now outpacing its pre-pandemic trend. The report noted that October was the tenth straight month that Providence has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year.

The report may be found online.