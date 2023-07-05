Providence awards $200K in COVID-19 recovery grants to 9 arts organizations

PROVIDENCE – Nine city-based arts and culture organizations received $200,000 in total grants to help local artists continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Brett P. Smiley’s office announced Wednesday.

The mayor’s office said the money is from the Special Events Nonprofit Arts and Cultural Sector funding program via the city’s portion of the American Rescue Plan Act federal dollars. Smiley’s office says the city’s arts and culture organizations are still reeling from the worldwide health crisis.

The funding, Smiley’s office said, is also part of the city’s $3 million effort to help the arts organizations rebound from the pandemic and grow long term. Smiley in a statement said these organizations are “critical parts” of what makes the city “the creative capital.”

The organizations that received the funding are:

AS220

Community MusicWorks

Hope Street Merchants Association

The Puerto Rican Professional Association of Rhode Island

Rhode Island Black Storytellers

RPM Voices of Rhode Island

Trinity Repertory Company

WaterFire Providence

West Broadway Neighborhood Association

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.