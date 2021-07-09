Providence awards $99K contract to RWU for racial reparations work

PROVIDENCE – The city has signed a $99,000 contract with Roger Williams University to continue its plan for racial reparations, though details on who might benefit and how are still unclear.

City spokeswoman Theresa Agonia confirmed on Friday that a team has been hired led by Roger Williams University assistant professor Brian Hendrickson to lead the “reconciliation” phase of Mayor Jorge O. Elorza’s three-part racial reparations plan. The Providence Cultural Equity Initiative and Providence Public Library are also listed as part of the team, according to the proposal submitted to the city and shared with PBN.

In an email in response to questions from PBN, Hendrickson, who works in the university’s department of writing studies, rhetoric, and composition, said the three groups have already been collaborating on education reconciliation initiatives for Providence’s Black and indigenous communities, so it made sense to submit a proposal.

“All of us bring our own expertise and networks of partnerships to ensure that this is truly a community-driven effort, and believe deeply in centering BIPOC voices and experiences in this work,” Hendrickson said in an emailed response compiled by project team leaders.

The group was the only one to submit a request to the city’s RFP, which was announced in late March alongside the release of a 200-page “truth-telling report” about the city’s historical ties to slavery and racial discrimination.

RWU will use this history as a starting point to seek feedback from key community groups and residents, summarizing their findings in a report submitted to the city by the end of the year, according to the proposal. It will also develop a conceptual plan for a “web-based, multimedia, mixed reality, quest-based cultural tourism experience” that allows people to learn about the city’s African heritage and share their own stories, according to the proposal.

Exactly how the final reparations phase will work is still unclear. Elorza has not yet provided details on who would benefit or if it would involve financial restitution.

Hendrickson in an interview Friday emphasized that the university’s role is focused on reconciliation, not recommending how reparations could be done.

He does not see lack of details around potential financial payments as a problem.

“I don’t think you always want a government entity leading that process and dictating every single thing that comes next,” he said. “This isn’t a one-size-fits-all thing. It really is something that has to grow organically through the process itself.

The contract was paid for by a $100,000 grant from the Nellie Mae Education Foundation. Elorza in his proposed fiscal 2022 budget also included another $100,000 for the racial reparations program.