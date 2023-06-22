Providence Barbell Club buys Federal Hill building for $865K

PROVIDENCE – An industrial building in the Federal Hill area of Providence was sold recently for $865,000 to a multipurpose training facility with a focus on Olympic-style weightlifting, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the buyers in the deal.

Providence Barbell Club LLC purchased 479 Washington St. as its new location, relocating from its previous spot 3 miles away in the Wanskuck area on Branch Avenue.

The barbell club’s new building, a brick one-story building, was constructed in 1960 and totals 4,934 square feet, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The previously vacant Washington Street property, sited on a 0.14-acre lot, features 240 square feet of paved asphalt surface for parking, according to the database.

The property was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $382,000.

- Advertisement -

Kevin Casey, of Sweeney Real Estate, represented the buyers in the transaction, while Jim DeRentis of Residential Properties Ltd. represented the sellers, according to Sweeney.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction, the building was sold by 479 Inc., a Rhode Island corporation established by Jonathan Whaley, of Providence, in 2019.

The property was purchased by Cabin A. Properties LLC, according to the deed, which is affiliated with Providence Barbell Club.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.