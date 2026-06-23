Providence-based KPMG leader named chair of Americas region

PROVIDENCE – KPMG LLP has named a Providence-based executive to a senior regional leadership role overseeing operations across North and South America.

Timothy J. Walsh, chair and CEO of KPMG LLP, who began his career in the firm’s New York market in 1992 and was admitted to the partnership in 2003, has been elected chair of KPMG’s Americas region, effective July 1, the accounting firm announced June 17.

He will continue to lead the firm’s U.S. operations while also taking on responsibility for regional strategy, performance and coordination across the Americas. Walsh oversees more than 36,000 partners and professionals across the United States, according to the company.

The appointment places Walsh at the center of one of the firm’s largest global business units at a time when professional services firms are navigating rapid change driven by artificial intelligence, evolving client demands and global competition.

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Walsh succeeds Will Williams as Americas chair. At the same time, KPMG named Atif Zaim as deputy chair of the Americas region and a member of the global board. Zaim will continue as deputy chair and managing principal of the U.S. firm.

Together, Walsh and Zaim will lead regional operations with a focus on growth, execution and alignment across markets, the firm said.

William B. Thomas, global chairman and CEO of KPMG International, said the two leaders bring complementary strengths and a shared focus on performance.

“Tim and Atif are outstanding leaders with complementary strengths and a strong shared focus on clients, people, and performance,” Thomas said. “I am confident they will continue to build momentum across the Americas region and represent it strongly at the global level.”

KPMG is one of the “Big Four” global accounting and professional services firms, providing audit, tax and advisory services to corporations, governments and major institutions worldwide.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.