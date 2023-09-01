Providence brick home tops 2023 sales in city at $3.25M

PROVIDENCE – A 4,798-square-foot home constructed in 1949 on the city’s East Side sold recently for $3.25 million. That’s the highest single-family home sale in the city this year, according to Residential Properties Ltd.

The brick home at 53 Stimson Ave. has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, including two full and two half bathrooms.

The home, which sits on a 7,500-square-foot-lot, spans two floors with a sweeping terra cotta and wrought-iron staircase, custom paneled doors and hardwood floors. It has a wood-burning fireplace, large windows and a gourmet kitchen with a stone-topped, center island with a second sink. The conservatory/family room opens to a slate patio with a built-in grill area and a fire pit.

Bedrooms include an owner’s suite with a private bath that has a dual-sink vanity and soaking tub.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal 2023 at $1.27 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis represented both the buyer and seller. The home was sold by Trustees for Elizabeth Huber and Michael Huber. The name of the buyer was not immediately available. The transaction has yet to be recorded with the Providence Assessor’s Office