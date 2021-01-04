Providence Bruins to play 2020-21 home games in Marlborough, Mass.

PROVIDENCE – For the first time in nearly three decades, there will be a season in which no minor league hockey is played in Rhode Island.

The Providence Bruins, the Boston Bruins’ American Hockey League affiliate, announced Monday that it will be playing its home games at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass., without fans, when the upcoming shortened 2020-21 season is slated to start early next month. The team said in a statement that the temporary move is needed because the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, the Providence Bruins’ current home, is being utilized by the state for “various COVID-19-related initiatives,” including rapid testing. The testing area is located where the ice rink is inside the arena.

The remainder of the 2019-20 AHL season and playoffs were canceled in May due to the ongoing pandemic. The Providence Bruins had the best record in the league’s Eastern Conference at the time.

Providence Bruins Owner and Chairman H. Larue Renfroe, who also owns the New England Sports Center, along with Dunkin’ Donuts Center General Manager Lawrence Lepore and Boston Bruins President Cam Neely said in their respective statements that they look forward to having the team return to the Ocean State for the 2021-22 season, which tentatively starts in October.

- Advertisement -

The Providence Bruins team has called the Dunkin’ Donuts Center home since the team was formed in 1992. It will also be the first time in several decades in which there weren’t any minor league professional sports seasons played in Rhode Island. The Pawtucket Red Sox minor league baseball team, which had been based in Rhode Island since 1970, had its season canceled last year and will begin life in Worcester, Mass., this year as the Worcester Red Sox.

Providence Bruins season-ticket holders have all had their 2020-21 ticket packages rolled over for the 2021-22 season. The team said ticket memberships for next season are currently on sale.

“We will need all the support of our fans and the corporate community as we rebuild the business for our return to the Dunk next season,” said Providence Bruins Chief Operating Officer Jeff Hagan in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.