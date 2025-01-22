Providence Business News’ 2025 Economic Trends Summit slated for Jan. 30

PROVIDENCE – Insights on economic development and projected trends for Rhode Island’s economy this year will be discussed during Providence Business News’ 2025 Economic Trends Summit on Jan. 30.

Tickets are available for the summit, which will include a keynote address by Thomas Tzitzouris, managing director of Strategas Research Partners, followed by a panel discussion featuring local business and government experts.

Panelists include Kristen Adamo, CEO and president of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau; Ted Carr, director of economic development for Providence; Hal Horvat, CEO, president and chairman of the board of Centreville Bank; Sylvia Maxfield, interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs for Providence College; Leeds Mitchell IV, partner and principal broker for MG Commercial Real Estate and Elizabeth M. Tanner, R.I secretary of commerce.

Topics for panelists will include how new tax proposals from Washington, D.C., could affect local businesses. Also: how interest rate cuts have affected inflation and the labor market; a looming state budget deficit; the future of the commercial real estate market; a looming state budget deficit and opportunities for industry-specific growth and innovation in Rhode Island.

The summit will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Providence Marriott. Tickets start at $70 and can be purchased here.

Providence College School of Business is a presenting sponsor and Centreville Bank is a partner sponsor.