Providence Center Circle of Stars event raises $275K for mental health, addiction services

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Center raised $275,000 for mental health care in Rhode Island after donors and supporters gathered for its annual Circle of Stars event at the R.I. Convention Center.

The money raised will support the center’s more than 60 mental health and addiction care services. During the event, attendees learned about the emergent need for mental health and addiction services for those struggling with substance use issues in Rhode Island.

“It was a wonderful evening, and the community came out to show their support for the hard work our physicians and nurses do every day to improve the health and well-being of Rhode Islanders,” said Mary Marran, president of The Providence Center. “Without our supporters, we would not be able to provide the excellent standard of care we do, which helps so many get back to living their best life.”

Mary Hauser was honored during the event for her more than 50 years of dedication to the addiction and behavioral health fields.

The event’s presenting sponsors included Youths’ Friends Association; Carol G. Barton; Dispill-USA Inc.; Mary Hauser and Dr. David Binsack. The Platinum sponsors were Ro Mede and Tom Rainey, as well as Mary and Mike Schwartz. The event’s Gold sponsors included Cox Business, Marasco & Nesselbush LLP, and UnitedHealthcare and Optum. The Silver sponsors were Shelley and Jim Botvin; John and Terry Conelias; Go To Services LLC; Hollis Meddings Group; Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island; and Otrando Porcaro & Associates Ltd.

“I would also like to thank our board of trustees and our donor community,” said Marran, who is also senior vice president of behavioral health services at Care New England. “Their unwavering leadership and financial support have helped us to sustain vital programs and fund new innovation needed to change lives and even save lives.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.