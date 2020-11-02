Providence Center fundraiser nets more than $200K for mental health, addiction programs

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Center’s annual fundraiser, held virtually this year, brought in $276,000, according to Care New England Health System, the center’s parent company.

Money raised during the Circle of Stars event supports the center’s mental health and addiction programs that provide treatment for more than 18,000 patients and families each year.

“Since stepping into my role at The Providence Center, I’ve been touched by the overwhelming compassion, generosity and determination I’ve seen,” said Mary Marran, the center’s interim president and chief operating officer.

Marran is also president and chief operating officer of Butler Hospital.

“I would like to thank our staff. They have a shown exceptional resilience and dedication throughout this crisis. Their laser focus on maintaining services in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic has been remarkable,” she added.

Held on Oct. 15, this year’s Circle of Stars event honored people in the community who have shown dedication and support for center’s mission.

Presenting sponsors included Marasco & Nesselbush LLP, Performance Environmental Services LLC, Jim and Shelley Botvin, Counterpart Wellness Coaching, CVS Health Corp. and Faith E. Lamprey.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.