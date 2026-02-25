Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – As Rhode Island continues to dig out from a historic blizzard, local business and community leaders are praising state and municipal efforts to keep streets open while businesses adapt to the winter storm’s impact. More than 3 feet of snow fell in Rhode Island – surpassing snow totals from the historic Blizzard of 1978 that struck the Northeast, according to the National Weather Service.

Despite the record-breaking snowfall, Michael Blazek, senior vice president of engagement, programming and communications at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, which represents more than 2,700 member businesses across all 39 cities and towns in Rhode Island, said city and state crews were able to keep streets and businesses moving quickly.

On Tuesday evening, he commended “public works and utility crews [who] have been working nonstop to keep the roads as open as possible and to restore power to as many customers as possible, as quickly as possible.”

Blazek also highlighted the efforts of first responders and health care workers, calling their work “heroic … addressing emergencies in very difficult circumstances,” and noting that many have been “working long hours to care for the most vulnerable.”

With a storm of this scale, he added, recovery will take time.

“It is heartening to see our community pulling together. … As part of this multiday event, it may take some time to get everything back to normal. We urge patience and gratitude as the cleanup process unfolds in our various neighborhoods and communities.”

On Wednesday, Laurie White, president of the Providence Chamber, emphasized how businesses are coping with the disruptions.

“First responders and companies on the front line are able to open with skeleton staff. Others that are able to continue to work remotely – as has been the practice," she said. "The communication with the state and city has been strong and steady. People were and are prepared.”

Newport Mayor Charles “Charlie” Holder Jr. said safety and power restoration were the top priorities, followed by clearing primary roads to ensure hospitals, fire stations, police stations and essential services were accessible. He added that this most recent storm was more severe than the nor'easter that struck the state on Jan. 25. “The manning of this storm was a lot stronger, more powerful than the last one a month ago,” Holder said.

By Tuesday, the focus in Newport shifted to getting essential businesses, including convenience stores and shops, reopened. Holder said that snowdrifts in some areas remain so intense that normal plow trucks can’t pass, and the city is bringing in heavy equipment to finish the cleanup.

The comments from Blazek, White and Holder underscore how businesses are balancing snow cleanup with continuing operations, a contrast to the slower municipal response during the January snowstorm.

Local business owners reported major disruptions after the Jan. 25 storm, with blocked parking spots, delayed deliveries and narrowed streets keeping some shops closed for up to four days.

