Providence Chamber to host discussion on cybersecurity and human behavior

PROVIDENCE – The Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce will host a Lunch n’ Learn discussion titled “How Human Behavior Impacts Cybersecurity” on Feb. 12.

In an email to members, the Chamber said that “most cyber-attacks happen because of human behavior, not broken technology.”

“Small businesses are attractive targets, and everyday actions like trusting the wrong message or sharing information without realizing the potential risk can lead to serious exposure,” the Chamber said.

This nontechnical webinar is designed to help business owners, leaders and staff members understand common human-based risks and how to reduce them.

- Advertisement -

Participants will learn about real-world phishing and social engineering, participate in an incident response exercise and discuss “real-world strategies to keep your data safe.”

The webinar will be led by AdvanTech CEO and President Crystal Calouro, who oversees the Fall River-based managed information technology services provider’s core operations and supports teams across the organization.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.