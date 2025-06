Winners will be announced on June 23rd.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Sky Haneul Kim of Gift Horse was named the Best Chef Northeast at the 2025 James Beard Awards Monday in Chicago. Kim was the lone winner from New England and the second Rhode Island chef in three years to win the best chef honor. Chef Sherry Pocknett, formerly of the now-closed Sly Fox

Providence chef wins James Beard award for best in Northeast

PROVIDENCE – Sky Haneul Kim of Gift Horse was named the Best Chef Northeast at the 2025 James Beard Awards Monday in Chicago.

Kim was the lone winner from New England and the second Rhode Island chef in three years to win the best chef honor. Chef Sherry Pocknett, formerly of the now-closed Sly Fox Den Too in Charlestown, won the honor in 2023.

Established in 1990, the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards celebrate excellence across all types of dining experiences, from fine dining to casual establishments, and is one of several recognition programs administered by the culinary arts nonprofit James Beard Foundation.

This year’s Restaurant and Chef Awards field was expanded, with a focus on beverages, and introduces three new categories: Best New Bar, Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service and Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

Kim’s eatery, Gift Horse, is a full-service raw bar at 272 Westminster St. owned by chef Benjamin Sukle that features

local shellfish, seafood, and daily catches from New England waters.

Other Providence finalists were

Nikhil Naiker of NIMKI at 51 Courtland St. in the Emerging Chef category, Oberlin at 266 Westminster St. for Outstanding Restaurant, and Derek Wagner of Nick’s on Broadway at 500 Broadway for Best Chef Northeast.

A total of six Rhode Island chefs and two restaurants were

named semifinalists in January

, including Naiker, Wagner, Kim and Oberlin. Joining them were Robert Andreozzi of Pizza Marvin at 468 Wickenden St., who was also a nominee in 2024; Subat Dilmurat of Jahunger at 333 Wickenden St.; Nick Rabar of Honeybird Kitchen & Cocktails at 330 Massasoit Ave. in

East Providence

, who was the lone Ocean State semifinalist not located in Providence; and

Persimmon

at 99 Hope St., which features vegetarian dishes.