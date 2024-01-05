Providence City Council approves tax break for Fox Point apartment complex

PROVIDENCE – The City Council on Thursday unanimously approved a 10-year tax stabilization agreement with Power 250 LLC, the owner and developer seeking to build a multi-family residential apartment complex on the corner of Gano and Power streets in the city’s Fox Point neighborhood. The motion to approve the ordinance, sponsored by Senior Deputy Majority Leader John Goncalves, was taken on a roll call vote with no discussion. Called the "Power Street Apartments," 250 LLC and local developer and business owner Bahman Jalili plan a four-building, five story complex with 133 apartment units located at 153-165 Gano St. Each building will be between 6,500 to 8,000 square feet with parking areas on the lower levels. The company has dedicated $4 million to the project, according to the ordinance agreement. Commencing Dec. 31, 2023, the terms state that “notwithstanding the value of the property,” for the first two tax years of the term Power 250, LLC will make a tax payments equal to the current assessments In the following years it will pay a progressively higher percentage of the tax rate until 2033, starting with 12.5% in 2026. While the structures have already been razed, construction is required to start within twelve months and a Certificate of Occupancy from the Providence Department of Inspections and Standards acquired within 36 months. Other requirements include using “best efforts” to ensure construction materials are purchased from qualified vendors located in the city of Providence. One of the buildings, located at 159 Gano St., was the former location of the Holy Rosary Band Society, a nonprofit community band associated with Our Lady of the Holy Rosary church, which sold the 5,760-square-foot masonry building for $1 million in 2021. The council on Thursday also received the final report from the Special Commission for Taxation and Revenue, charged with issuing recommendations for restructuring the city's tax system. One of recommendations included in the report, which has been endorsed by Mayor Brett P. Smiley, was to find ways to "return vacant and underutilized properties to productive use." Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@pbn.com.