Providence City Council authorizes bond refunding, designates savings to cover pension liability

PROVIDENCE – The City Council on Dec. 9 voted to refund the city’s bond portfolio, allowing the city to recoup a $1.3 million savings through better interest rates, according to a news release.

The vote, which applies to the city’s 2010 bond, does not extend the life of the bond or increase the city’s financial obligations. The estimated $1.3 million in net savings will be used to cover the city’s outstanding pension liability, under the approved resolution. Bonds will be refunded by the end of the calendar year.

Councilman John Igliozzi, who serves as chairman of the finance committee and majority whip, in a statement described the refunding as an important cash management tool that will help offset the city’s more than $1 billion unfunded pension liability.

“The Committee on Finance are stewards of the city’s finances, and it is mission-critical that we remain laser-focused on these long-term obligations,” Igliozzi said.

