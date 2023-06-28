Providence City Council extends charter school lease

PROVIDENCE – The City Council on Tuesday agreed to let a charter school stay in its current building for five more years, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.

In an 8 to 5 vote, the council will also allow the Achievement First charter school to extend the agreement for up to 25 years in five-year extensions.

The charter school has been operating for the past year at the former Charles N. Fortes Elementary School at 234 Daboll St., under a licensing agreement signed by former Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, according to the report.

“I am proud of the solution we have been able to reach, collaborating with City Council and Achievement First, to provide a long-term home for the students and teachers who have been learning in this building over the past two years,” Mayor Brett P. Smiley said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

The new five-year lease comes with an annual rent of $1. The charter school will be required to conduct an infrastructure assessment, in addition to an improvement plan during each five-year period, according to the report. Both need to be submitted to the council within a year of the start of each term.

“With this lease, we will be able to make 234 Daboll Street a long-term home for our students and families and secure financing to make necessary facility upgrades that will benefit the young people who attend school there,” Jillian Fain, senior director of external relations at Achievement First said in a statement.