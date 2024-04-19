Providence City Council passes ordinance tightening ‘8% law’ tax breaks

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced April 29th

PROVIDENCE – The City Council approved a new ordinance that will govern the use of a state low-income housing incentive known as the "8% law" to spur affordable housing development while preventing what supporters see as a loophole overwhelmingly benefiting real estate interests.

The vote on Thursday was 13-2 with Majority Leader James Taylor and Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan voting against the motion.

“This is about the people of Providence. We know loud and clear there are people knocking at the door to leverage these tax treatments that they shouldn't be leveraging,” said Senior Deputy Majority Leader John Goncalves. “The right thing is to ensure that the people that should be benefiting from the 8 law are actually benefiting.”

commercial units in mixed-use buildings.

Introduced by Council President Rachel Miller, the ordinance expands eligibility for the incentive to include new construction but mandates that only

low-income units will be eligible for the tax treatment. It defines “low-income” housing as restricted to tenants earning 80% or less of the area median income and limits rent to 30% of their income.

“This is a big win for Providence,” Miller said Friday in a statement. “I am glad the Council overwhelmingly passed this new ordinance, which ensures incentives for low-income housing are protected for those who need it most."

The ordinance also tightens reporting requirements and increases city oversight, directing the city tax assessor to “alert the Council when new applications are received and approvals are processed and send an annual report on all 8 Law properties,” according to a council press release.

Administration officials had requested the ordinance be delayed so City Hall staff could prepare for the new compliance responsibilities, including records management, verification of incomes and the software and technology upgrades that will be required.

There are currently 620 properties comprising 7,500 units in Providence that are eligible for the incentive, according to an April 9 letter to the finance committee from Finance Director Sara Silveria, who said the ordinance would increase the budget by $548,651 and require the office to hire three new staffers.

In a separate letter, Tax Assessor Janesse Muscatelli said the office “has neither the expertise nor capacity to property implement [the ordinance].”

But ordinance advocates said the city could not afford to delay the measure. Councilman Miguel Sanchez speaking before the vote said the change was needed to prevent further abuse by “wealthy and politically connected business people."

And council member Justin Roias had a message for would-be applicants, saying the panel stood ready to partner with developers and property owners so long as they were not seeking "to exploit the residents of this city."

For those who were, Roias said they would "no longer be the welfare queens of this city.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.

