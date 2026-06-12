Providence City Council president announces she will not seek reelection

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CITY COUNCIL President Rachel Miller will not seek re-election this year, ending an eight-year run representing Ward 13, though she will complete the remainder of her current term. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – City Council President Rachel Miller will not seek reelection this year, spokesperson Kati Stevens confirmed with Providence Business News Friday. Ending an eight-year run representing Ward 13, Miller will complete the remainder of her current term. In a statement released Thursday, Miller said she made the “difficult decision” to step away from elected

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