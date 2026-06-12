PROVIDENCE – City Council President Rachel Miller will not seek reelection this year, spokesperson Kati Stevens confirmed with Providence Business News Friday.
Ending an eight-year run representing Ward 13, Miller will complete the remainder of her current term.
In a statement released Thursday, Miller said she made the “difficult decision” to step away from elected office so she could “be more present for other parts of my life.”
She did not specify an exact reason behind the decision.
“It has been an honor and privilege to represent Ward 13 for the last eight years,” Miller said. “I will use the final six months of my term to continue working hard for the neighborhood I adore.”
Miller highlighted accomplishments during her time in office, including neighborhood infrastructure improvements, new school construction and what she described as the City Council’s push for resident-focused policies on issues ranging from affordable housing and climate change to public safety, immigrant rights and education.
“We have always had fighters on City Council, but until four years ago, we never had a majority on council fighting for people-centered policies,” Miller said.
Among Miller’s highest-profile efforts this year was a push for rent control
in Providence. The ordinance was approved by the City Council but ultimately blocked in April
after Mayor Brett P. Smiley’s veto was sustained when a council override attempt failed.
Because the council president is selected from among sitting council members, Miller will no longer be eligible to serve in that role once her term ends.
Ward 13 includes Federal Hill, the West End and portions of the Valley neighborhood.
Miller has endorsed Annajane Yolken, who announced her candidacy Thursday, as her preferred successor in Ward 13. Yolken works for Project Weber/RENEW, a nonprofit focused on harm reduction and recovery support.
In a LinkedIn post, Yolken said she plans to spend the coming weeks building a coalition, talking with residents and sharing her vision for the ward and the city.
Providence resident Connor Blier also announced his candidacy for the Ward 13 seat following Miller’s announcement on Thursday.
Blier, a business owner and University of Rhode Island graduate, said his campaign will focus on neighborhood representation, public safety, infrastructure, schools and support for small businesses.
Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.