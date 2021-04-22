Providence City Council reviewing ordinance requiring notice of building demolitions

PROVIDENCE – A new ordinance being reviewed would require a city building official to provide written notice to the district City Council representative when a demolition permit is issued.

The ordinance was proposed by Councilman John Goncalves, whose Fox Point district includes a commercial building on Wickenden Street that, to the neighborhood’s surprise, was recently razed. Providence has not required notice to the district representative for demolitions.

The proposed ordinance was co-sponsored by 10 other council members, including newly named President John J. Igliozzi.

Goncalves cited the razing of the former Duck & Bunny building as inspiration for his proposal. Written notice to the district council member’s office will ensure that proper communications happen between various city departments, he said.

“Recently, a beloved building in the Fox Point neighborhood was demolished, to the surprise of myself and the local community,” he said. “Not only was this demolition project an inconvenience to residents of the area, it also was at the location of the former Duck & Bunny, a landmark of the Fox Point neighborhood.”

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

