Providence City Council seeks to discharge its clerk for creating ‘toxic work environment’

PROVIDENCE – The City Council is seeking to oust its clerk after an independent investigation found he violated city conduct and workplace violence policies, according to a news release on Friday.

Council leaders and City Clerk Shawn Selleck have been at odds for several months, with Selleck abruptly placed on administrative leave in June, WPRI-TV CBS 12 first reported. Selleck was later reinstated following a human resources investigation, and subsequently filed a suit in R.I. Supreme Court to have his full duties reinstated. A judge on Aug. 6 ordered the city to allow Selleck to return to his full post, which includes maintaining open records, staffing city meetings and keeping city archived documents, but the city later that month transferred all three of the deputy clerks out of Selleck’s office.

The council separately hired attorney Carly Iafrate to conduct an independent investigation into Selleck.

That investigation ended with the conclusion that Selleck violated city policies by “creating a toxic work environment,” according to the release, which was sent from Providence public relations firm Advocacy Solutions LLC. Specifically, Selleck was found to have violated city policies “through a pattern of bullying, confrontational, and intimidating behavior,” the release stated.

The City Council at its next meeting will introduce a resolution submitting these findings to the mayor and calling for Selleck’s dismissal. Per the rules of the city charter, the council must hold a public hearing at least 30 days after presenting charges to the mayor, after which it can suspend or dismiss Selleck with a vote of two-thirds of its members.

Selleck could not be reached for comment, but previously told WPRI-TV the investigation was politically motivated. Council President John J. Igliozzi Jr. did not immediately respond to inquiries for comment.

Selleck was appointed by the council to a four-year term in 2019.