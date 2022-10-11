Providence City Plan Commission OKs final plan for Federal Hill development

PROVIDENCE – The City Plan Commission has approved the final plan for a 41-unit, mixed-use development in Federal Hill.

The five-story structure at 311 Knight St. will include a retail space, a lobby and interior parking with more than 30 parking spaces on the first floor. The building, located at the intersection of Knight and Westminster streets with access from both streets, spans three lots for a total of 15,390 square feet.

The applicant, which received both master and preliminary plan approval subject to a series of conditions back in December 2019, presented the final plan for review during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Per request of the commission, the applicant made a series of design changes, including changing the material color and texture of the walls behind the plantings on Westminster Street to provide more transparency, changing the material for the roll-down garage door and updating the residential entrance to distinguish it from the commercial one.

- Advertisement -

There was no comment from the public and the commission voted unanimously to move forward with the project, which is located in a C-2 Zone.

The applicant, K&S Development LLC, requested several waivers for the project, including dimensional adjustments from the height and parking requirements and design waivers for first-floor transparency requirements. The dimensional waiver allows the building to be 56 feet and five stories tall, compared with the maximum height of 50 feet and four stories permitted in C-2 Zones.

According to the plan, the commercial space will be accessible to pedestrians from Westminster Street, while the residential lobby will be accessed from Knight Street. After Tuesday’s approval, the applicant said they expect to start construction within the year.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.