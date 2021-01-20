Providence City Plan Commission recommends rezoning for former St. Joseph’s Hospital

PROVIDENCE – A city commission has voted to recommend the City Council rezone 38 lots including and around the former St. Joseph’s Hospital for conversion to a combined elementary and middle school.

The former hospital, vacated for years, is now owned by former Providence Mayor Joseph R. Paolino Jr. He announced his intention to donate the property for use as a K-8 school last summer.

The City Plan Commission on Tuesday voted 4-1 to recommend the City Council rezone the property, which includes the lots being donated for the school, as well as others that will be retained by Paolino.

According to the commission staff report, a total of 32 lots in an area of Elmwood over five streets will be rezoned from hospital-industrial to allow a commercial use, and four will be rezoned from residential to commercial use. Another two will receive a new commercial zoning.

The former hospital building and chapel, as well as a 1.5-acre parking lot surrounding the site, will be transferred for use as a school. The city last summer aside $75 million in its capital budget for the conversion, according to the Mayor’s office.

