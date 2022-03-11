Providence College $54M dorm proposal coming before city board

PROVIDENCE – Providence College is preparing to build its first new dormitory since 2005, with plans for a $54 million, six-story residence hall with 350 beds for sophomores that the school hopes to open in time for the fall 2023 semester.

The new 123,000-square-foot building, which would be named Shanley Hall after the college’s former president the Rev. Brian Shanley, would be located on the west end of Providence College’s existing Eaton Street parking lot.

“In addition to being a suite-style building, as opposed to a traditional dormitory, there will be a number of amenities in this building that you wouldn’t see in some of the older underclassmen dorms,” said Steve Maurano, associate vice president for public affairs

The dormitory project is expected to come before the Providence City Plan Commission at 4:45 p.m. on March 15. Providence College is seeking approval from the commission for a proposed amendment to its institutional master plan in order to proceed with the construction starting this spring.

- Advertisement -

“The master plan gives the city some predictability about what’s going to happen on our campus,” Maurano said. “This building wasn’t in the cards when we filed the original one several years ago. We’ll walk the commission through it and tell them what it’s all about and ask them to vote to approve it. Hopefully, they won’t see any issue with it.”

Maurano said one important point Providence College will be making to the commission is that the project “won’t have an impact on whether we’re putting more students into the off-campus neighborhood.” Currently, only seniors live off campus, he said.

“We’re not putting more kids into the neighborhood,” Maurano said.

If the City Plan Commission approves the proposed amendment to the college’s master plan, the groundbreaking would take place in mid-April, Maurano said. There would be no other city boards that need to sign off on the project, he said.

This new dormitory would be the first new residence hall at Providence College since McCarthy Hall opened in 2005, Maurano said.

Once the Shanley Hall project is completed, it will allow Providence College to move forward with a proposed renovation of Aquinas Hall, which would occur in two phases, the first projected to start in the summer of 2024, Maurano said.

“That’s the hope,” Maurano said. “That’s a pretty aggressive timetable. But we’ve done things like this before.”

The upgrades to Aquinas Hall, which was constructed in 1939, would include larger dorm rooms and modern bathrooms, Maurano said.

“As you can imagine, the rooms in Aquinas are small,” he said. “The bathrooms need to be updated and there’s a big disparity right now between how the students live Aquinas and McCarthy, in terms of residential experiences. This will allow us to even that out.”

Aquinas Hall has 330 beds, but “we’ll probably decrease the number of rooms in that building” due to the renovation there, Maurano said.

Providence College held an informational neighborhood meeting about the dormitory project on Feb. 28.

While the new dormitory will take the place of existing parking spaces, the project maintains the parking spaces through the creation of new parking lots along the campus edge on Eaton Street and along Anne Street, according to a presentation provided by Maurano.

The dormitory is being designed by the Cambridge, Mass.-based architectural firm Symmes Maini & McKee Associates Inc.

According to an executive summary by the architectural firm, the exterior of the building will be brick with architectural precast concrete details.

The bedrooms will have aluminum punched windows, the executive summary states, and there will be floor lounges, study rooms, and “quiet alcoves” throughout the building. The roof will have standing seam sloped metal mansards, with a flat membrane roof at the top of the slopes, according to the executive summary.

“The beds will be in a semi-suite configuration, with two double rooms sharing one shower, one bathroom and a common vestibule with a vanity, sink and closet,” the executive summary states. “[Residential adviser] will occupy a double room as a single. Specialty rooms will include: accessible rooms, medical singles suites, and a Dominican and hall director apartment, which will include a kitchen.”

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.