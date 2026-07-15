Providence College announces 4 new trustees

PROVIDENCE – Providence College has elected four new members to its board of trustees, adding leaders from the technology, finance, trade association and insurance sectors to the college’s governing body.

The appointments were approved unanimously, the college announced Tuesday.

The new trustees are David Aldrich, class of 1979; Lisa Bonalle, class of 1985; Stephen Caldeira, class of 1981; and Frank Richard, class of 1970.

Aldrich is the retired board chairman of Skyworks Solutions, a semiconductor company that supplies mobile communications technology. He led the company as CEO beginning in 2002 following its formation through the merger of Alpha Industries and the wireless business of Conexant Systems. He also serves on several corporate and nonprofit boards. Aldrich earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Providence College and an MBA from the University of Rhode Island.

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Bonalle is CEO and board director of GDS Link, a provider of credit decisioning software. Before joining the company, she served as group CEO of Verisk Financial. Bonalle is active with several organizations focused on advancing women’s leadership and serves as an adjunct marketing professor at Iona University. She holds a marketing degree from Providence College and an MBA from New York University.

Caldeira is CEO and president of the Household & Commercial Products Association. He previously led the International Franchise Association and has more than 30 years of experience in government affairs, public relations, fundraising and trade association leadership. He recently announced plans to retire at the end of July after a decade leading HCPA.

Richard is president and owner of Esten & Richard Agency Inc., an insurance firm he has led for more than 40 years. A Cumberland resident, he previously served as president of the Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island and has held leadership roles with several community organizations.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News, where he also covers the nonprofit and education beats. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.