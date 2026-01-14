Providence College announces 5 new trustees

PROVIDENCE – Five new members have been unanimously elected to Providence College’s board of trustees.

The new members are Maura Hurley Chapey, John M. Denson Jr., Paul Reid Galietto, Kathryn Bisegna Martz and Christopher M. Reilly. All are former graduates of the college.

Chapey worked in merchandising for Liz Claiborne and Calvin Klein and as an engaged community volunteer. She has served in a variety of leadership and service roles, including positions with school boards and youth sports teams.

Denson is a senior client partner at Korn Ferry International’s Stamford, Conn., office and has extensive health care and life sciences experience. He is also a member of the Healthcare Services Market, a member of the National Board of Overseers and chair of the advisory board for PC’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Galietto is the global head of equities and a member of Credit Suisse’s Investment Bank Management Committee, based in New York, which he joined in 2017 and was previously Credit Suisse’s global head of prime services and head of America equities. Prior to Credit Suisse, he spent five years with UBS, where he held the roles of global head of prime brokerage and head of equities in the Americas.

Martz worked for more than 20 years in the telecommunications industry for companies, including MCI (now Verizon Business), Lumen Technologies and T-Mobile. She held leadership and executive positions in sales, business operations, marketing and organizational development.

Reilly is the managing partner of private equity at Kemnay Advisory Services Inc., where he has spent almost 20 years investing in the private equity and venture capital asset classes. Prior to Kemnay, he spent six years at Colorado PERA, the pension fund for the state of Colorado, where he most recently was the director of alternative investments.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.