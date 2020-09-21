Providence College COVID-19 cases rise to 176

PROVIDENCE – The number of active cases of COVID-19 cases at Providence College is now up to 176, college spokesman Steven Maurano told Providence Business News on Monday.

The school has identified 140 active cases at its on campus testing site and 36 additional cases were reported by the R.I. Department of Health.

The school announced a temporary switch to online learning last week after discovering an outbreak of cases, concentrated in the student population living off campus.

It is currently unclear exactly how many of the 176 students who tested positive live off campus. PC will have online-only classes through at least Sept. 26. Maurano said PC will decide later this week whether or not it will extend remote learning.

- Advertisement -