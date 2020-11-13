Providence College Galleries, Dirt Palace partner to provide grants for visual artists

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

PROVIDENCE – Providence College Galleries has partnered with Providence-based Dirt Palace Public Projects to co-found the Interlace Grant Fund to support Providence-area visual artists amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Providence College announced Nov. 9. The grantmaking program is designed to support self-identifying visual artists whose incomes have been “significantly impacted” by the pandemic. The program and…