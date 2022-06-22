Providence College introduces flex degree programs for adult learners

PROVIDENCE – Providence College’s School of Continuing Education on June 15 announced that it will launch flexible degree programs for adult learners.

PC said the new flex program is similar to other part-time degree programs in which each student can choose their own pace and degree path at the beginning. Flex degree programs, the college said, will offer courses that are mostly delivered online, with a few classes held on campus.

“Our new flex programs offer all the benefits of an accredited, world-class education that is designed to fit each individual’s goals and learning preferences,” PC School of Continuing Education Dean Carmen Aguilar said in a statement. “These new programs reflect that commitment by offering students superior accessibility, affordability and convenience for completing a Providence College bachelor’s degree part time.”

PC also said the program has begun accepting applications for its initial release of flex programs this September, including bachelor’s degrees in liberal studies, professional studies and social science, and an associate degree in liberal studies.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.