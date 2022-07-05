Providence College names Ramirez as inaugural Ryan Incubator director

PROVIDENCE – The former Social Enterprise Greenhouse co-founder and CEO has found a new home in the city.

Kelly Ramirez, who back in April said she was leaving the business-support organization she helped launch in 2009, has been brought aboard at Providence College as the director of the college’s new Donald Ryan Incubator for Entrepreneurship in the Arts & Sciences, the school announced Tuesday. PC confirmed to Providence Business News that Ramirez is the incubator’s inaugural director following a national search.

Ramirez will oversee PC’s Ryan Incubator, which received in May 2021 a $2 million gift from the Ryan family for the incubator to launch. The space is being utilized by students from all academic focuses to create and test new ideas for products, services and organizations.

Sean Reid, PC’s senior vice president for academic affairs and provost, described Ramirez in a statement as a “gifted educator” who has strong connections and experience within the local and regional entrepreneurial ecosystem.

- Advertisement -

“With Kelly leading this exciting new incubator, I am confident she will help us provide students and faculty even more opportunities to innovate and to make a meaningful impact beyond PC,” Reid said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.