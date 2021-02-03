Providence College offers new graduate program in business analytics

PROVIDENCE – Providence College announced Jan. 25 that it will offer a new Master of Science in business analytics through the college’s School of Business.

The new 30-credit program, which will be offered either part time over the course of two years or full time for one year, blends practices from finance, operations management, math and computer science to equip graduates for a career in business analytics, the college said. The program will be open to anyone with a bachelor’s degree in any discipline, but the college said enrollees must achieve Microsoft Excel certification and provide evidence that they completed a college-level statistics course with at least a B grade.

“We expect this program to be of great interest to many recent graduates, people looking to change careers and those who require a graduate degree to advance in their analytical careers,” said Providence College School of Business Dean Sylvia Maxfield in a statement.

The college said the application deadline for the full-time program is May 1 and the deadline for the part-time program is July 1. The program will be offered virtually as well as in-person on campus. There is no GMAT/GRE required for entry into the program, the college said.

